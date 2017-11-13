Recently, the makers had made an official announcement about the third instalment of Race franchise. Later, when the cast of the film was announced, people were rejoicing after they heard that superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes will star in Race 3.

Race franchise has always been a favorite amongst the fans and its previous parts were a hit at the box office too.

Today, Salman Khan himself shared a still from the sets of Race 3 as they have already started shooting for it two days back. In this new still, we can see that Khan is all set for an action-packed performance! His kaatil eyes are just so killer. We are sure that this part too will be a surprise package for the fans. He has captioned the post as, “…and Race3 begins.”

…. and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

The film is being currently shot in Mumbai at Mehboob studios and it is being directed by Remo D’Souza. The cast also includes Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It is also being reported that Anil Kapoor too might join the cast soon. On the first day of the shoot, the Kick actor took to his Twitter account and posted a team photo from the mahurat shot.

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

Recently, Salman wrapped up the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, and Paresh Rawal. The makers had recently launched the trailer of the film and it got a tremendous response from the fans. We are sure that Bhaijaan is all set to create destruction at the box office with Tiger Zinda hai and 2017 will end on a good note!