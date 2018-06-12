The advance booking for Race 3 opened across the country on Sunday and the film has fetched a decent response as per the initial trends. Tickets are fast filling at places like Hyderabad and some centres in Delhi, however, the advance booking in full swing will begin only from Wednesday, following which we shall get a clear picture about where the film is heading.

The entertainer, starring Salman Khan in lead is a front-loaded action film which will set the Box-Office on fire in the opening weekend especially at the mass centres like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Hyderabad to name a few and the word of mouth will start playing its role only from Monday. Eid is predicted to fall on Saturday, which means that Race 3 will be a Non-Holiday release in the Pre- Eid period. The opening day collections of Race 3 are expected to be around Rs 32 crore, however, the biz will witness a massive upward swing on Saturday and Sunday taking the opening weekend collections over Rs 100 crore. The trade is expecting the weekend to fall in the range of Rs 110 crore, however, it is only by Thursday that we shall get a clear picture. The movie is set to be one of the widest Bollywood releases of all time on over 4000 screens in India, and the distributors are in the process to lock more and more screens for the film as you read this.

Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar was enough to get the audience excited at the mass centres and the theatrical trailer has done the trick of that set of audience. However, the trailer met with a mixed response at the metros. The music of Race 3 was expected to be a lot better, given the reputation of Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani to deliver HIT music consistently. With a better response to trailer and music, the second and third-day collections of Race 3 would have challenged the Highest Single Day collections of all time by a Hindi Film, which is currently held by Tiger Zinda Hai. The YRF film starring Salman Khan in lead raked in Rs 45.50 crore on its third day, however, the chances of Race 3 to surpass that looks bleak as of now, until and unless the word of mouth is extremely positive.

Well, the countdown as begun for one of the biggest releases of the year. What do you think will the opening day collections of Race 3 be? Let us know.

