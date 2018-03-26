After getting fans hyped up with back to back posters of the main characters along with their unique traits, Salman Khan finally released a poster with the Race 3 family in one shot.

However, one person seems to be missing in this family shot. We’re talking about Rana The Baddie aka Freddy Daruwala.

In the poster we see Salman takes the center, as he is seen sitting on a royal chair. The other stars don’t fall behind though, who look amazing with their killer attitude and stylish outfits, especially Anil Kapoor with his new salt and pepper look. Still, Freddy’s absence in the poster is quite confusing,since his solo poster was already released last week, and he has also been tagged in the family poster.

It might be a hint from the Race 3 team, that Freddy isn’t a part of the family even though he might be one of the central characters in the film. After all, his character introduction did say that calling him bad would be an understatement. Also, the film’s tagline “You don’t need enemies when you have family” might be a hint that the film will revolve around bad blood between family members, like its prequels.

Race 3 has been turning heads ever since the first poster was released, due to its complete change in cast and the new look. Currently, the only actor who has been a part of the franchise since its inception is Anil Kapoor. In his interview with Mid-day he talked about the change that the franchise had undergone.

Talking about his character, the actor said, “The story of this film is entirely at odds with the first two ventures, so, my role is also distinct. A lot has changed since the first instalment released. The action sequences offer a different level of thrill. The franchise has been known to entertain audiences, and it will do that yet again.” When asked about the change in his look, he said, “Of late, I’ve tried to experiment with my looks in my films. This one for Race 3 is certainly my favourite. Given that my character was introduced in 2008, this look fits his evolution perfectly,”

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani’s Tip Films. The film is scheduled to be released on 15 June.