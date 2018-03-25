After introducing Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala, the makers of Race 3 have introduced the last character of the film Anil Kapoor.

Salman Khan introduced the last member of the Race 3 family Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher with a perfect tagline. Check out his tweet here:

In the poster, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a black jacket with a sexy pair of black sunglasses. The actor nails the poster with the right look on his face and a gun in his hand.

With these character posters, the makers have increased the curiosity within the fans for the trailer of this much-awaited film. These character posters surely promise one thing that is a lot of action and thriller in the film.

This Salman Khan film is extensively shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi. Jacqueline Fernandez was recently injured on the sets of the film but the actress has resumed shooting with black sunglasses to protect her injured eye.

Anil Kapoor is the only actor who has been seen in all the three Race installments henceforth he is the oldest player in this Race. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film marks the third installment of Race franchise. The film is set to hit the screens on Eid this year.

Co-presented by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani.