The latest Race 3 star to be introduced by Salman Khan is actor Freddy Daruwala. Just like Salman, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol, Freddy is also a new addition to the Race 3 family.

Salman Khan shared the character poster on his Twitter account and described Freddy’s character. He tweeted , “Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial”

Freddy looks terrific! That killer look on the poster while he poses with the gun is perfect! With such an amazing cast we cannot wait to see what the makers have in store for us!

This whole week was a surprise week for all the Salman fans! Right from Monday, the Kick actor started posting the character posters of Race 3 and we couldn’t ask for more.

Just like the previous installments in the Race franchise, the third part also comes with an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy, Bobby to name a few.

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the third installment of Race. The film is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year.