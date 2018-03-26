Race 3 Poster: Race posters have always been about style and suave. Race 3 having Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the team has got its first fully-fledged poster and it surely lives up to our expectations. Let’s revisit the posters of Race franchise and have your opinion about it towards the end.

Race and Race 2 had a different cast in Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu in first and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez in second. The common stylish factor of both was the presence of Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Race 3 has got an upgrade as far as the cast is concerned, a lot of new faces in Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. The team has retained Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor from the second part. The poster is full of guns, chilly stares, sexiness, and swag. Salman Khan sitting on the throne as his ‘family’ stands beside him.

As this poster is out, it was natural to look back at the posters of Race and Race 2 which were at the similar level of swag as this one. Saif Ali Khan’s aplomb took these posters of these two instalments to another level.

Check it out:

The #Race3 family… Check out the new poster… Mark the date: 15 June 2018… #Eid2018 pic.twitter.com/M9k25kgek2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

So, Race, Race 2 or Race 3 which movie had a better poster? It’s for you to judge now, vote your opinion and share your thoughts in the comments section below.