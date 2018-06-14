Race 3 Poll Result: Salman Khan Starrer WILL End Up In The Top 3 Highest Grossers Of 2018 Say Fans!

Salman Khan ’s Race 3 is definitely one of the most-anticipated movies of 2018. The action-thriller is all set to release on Eid i.e tomorrow! Since you guys know we had hosted a poll about the poll we hosted this week. Your verdict to it out and here’s what you guys have voted for!

Well, for Salman it doesn’t look hard for his film to end up in the Top 3 Highest Grossers Of 2018. His last Eid release Tubelight didn’t work well at the box office but still, it managed to earn a decent amount.

The poll verdict clearly suggests that 79.39 % of the people think Race 3 will end up in the Top 3 Highest Grossers Of 2018. Whereas 20.61% of the people do not agree with this. This clearly states the Janta verdict and with the mind-blowing promotional strategies looks like Salman Khan’s Race 3 will definitely be one of the highest grossers of 2018.

As of now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is the highest grosser of 2018. We can’t ignore the fact that, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju are also tough competitors for the same.

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salim in lead. It is the third installment of the successful Race franchise.