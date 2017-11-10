Race 3 Or Fanney Khan: Which Movie Will You Watch On Eid 2018?

Fanney Khan, an upcoming musical comedy film directed by Atul Manjrekar, with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao is clashing with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Race 3 on Eid 2018.

Race 3 has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The movie will, as usual, be a slick thriller proving to be a visual treat for Salman fans.

While directors Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has been roped in to don the director’s hat for the third installment in the franchise. Race 3 went on floors yesterday.

Fanney Khan, being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment, and T-Series, is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film everybody’s famous. Both the films are scheduled for a worldwide release on April 15, 2018.

An assistant director was injured on the set of Bollywood film Fanney Khan during the shoot here. The incident took place on Sunday when a motorcycle rider crashed into her.

Trending :

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, the producer of Fanney Khan, said in a statement: “In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motorcycle rider crashed into her.

“She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot.”

Arora said the police is dealing with the “errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law.”

What will be your pick of Race 3 and Fanney Khan? Which one will you watch in the theatre? Vote your opinion and do let us know in the comments section below.