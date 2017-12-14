Be it action, drama, romance, comedy, horror or suspense thrillers, Bollywood film industry has entertained us for more than 100 years with some spectacular movies full of excitement, fun, and thrills.

If you’ve spent enough of the last couple of weekends watching romcoms and comedies, you could do with a change. Today, we bring you a list of 7 upcoming thriller movies in Bollywood you must watch to raise excitement and fear all at the same time.

3 Storeys

3 Storeys starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is an intriguing thriller feature film revolving around 3 stories. Every person has a story behind the masks they wear — simple, twisted, happy, sad… but almost always fascinating. Over the course of three acts, it explores three types of love — lost, avenged and forbidden. The movie is scheduled to release on February 16, 2018.

October

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film October recently released its first intriguing look. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is Varun’s first venture with the filmmaker and also model Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. Touted to be a thriller love story, October is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is releasing this April.

Aiyaary

Aiyaary is an upcoming Indian thriller crime drama film based on a real-life incident directed by Neeraj Pandey. It will star 1st time in Bollywood. where all three Khan’s will be seen sharing the screen in the movie which is a dream. From this sneak peek, it looks like the film is based on the armed forces. Releasing on 26th January the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

Pari

Anushka Sharma’s third production venture, Pari is a story everyone should look forward to. Pari is indeed a supernatural thriller. After looking at the posters, many are also assuming that she is playing a ghost in the film, but that is not the case. Anushka plays an abuse victim, and despite not playing a ghost, this will be her spookiest character ever. Pari is set to release on February 2018.

The Girl On The Train

Jacqueline Fernandez will play the protagonist in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s 2015 novel, the psychological thriller ‘The Girl On The Train’. The original movie is about how an alcoholic divorcee, played by very talented Blunt, used to get fascinated by a couple staying in a house near the railway track as she commutes back home. She is drawn to their lives especially when the wife goes missing, and the husband ends up being the prime suspect.

Race 3

After two successful sequels of the movie Race, makers are planning the third installment of this series. Race 3 is an upcoming thriller film directed by Remo D’Souza and produced under Tips Films & Salman Khan films. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol starrer Race 3 team looks like a multi starrer hit similar to its previous installments.Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film will be Salman’s Eid offering next year.

Raid

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen playing a no-nonsense Income Tax officer in RAID. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 80’s, the film is based on real-life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known.