Race 3 as a franchise treated its fans with chartbusters as a giveaway for the film. The previous installment of Race (2008) – Zara Zara Touch Me, Race 2 (2013) – Lat Lag Gayee and now as the 3rd installment is rolling the makers have a big plan with Jacqueline Fernandez in store.

Race 3 has already left the audience excited with the coming together of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s hit pair and now news is that the actress will be seen sizzling to the tunes of chartbuster music.

Jacqueline Fernandez had almost recently treated the audience with a brief pole dancing stint in 2017’s release A Gentleman, followed by her pole dancing practice sessions, which she uploads on her social media accounts.

Trending

With Race 3 promising yet another chartbuster it would be interesting to watch if the actress will deliver one full fledge pole dance for Race 3.

In Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Kick (2014) the actress had set heartbeats raising with an alluring dance sequence in Jumme ki raat, where she had treated the audience with her dance moves.

Saqib Saleem will also be seen in the film. Recently he revealed that he is training with superstar Salman Khan’s trainer Rakesh Udiyar for this film.

Saqib has gone through a transformation in terms of his physique for the film, which also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Race is very close to my heart and to get in shape for it has been my priority. Four months of rigorous workout, yoga and avoiding food that I love have got me the desired results,” Saqib said in a statement.

Race 3, the third instalment of the hit franchise Race, which was earlier directed by Abbas-Mustan, will now be directed by Remo D’souza with Salman Khan as the male lead.