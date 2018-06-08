Race 3 In 3D: Rifles, Guns & Car Chase Sequences – Salman Khan Is Coming!

While the Race franchise is known for its high octane action sequences and the edge of the seat suspense, the third installment is all set to enhance the excitement of the fans. Adding to the action experience of the audience, the upcoming action entertainer Race 3 will hit the theaters in 3D.

Race 3 will not only mark the 3D debut of Race franchise, but the action entertainer is also the first action film to have a 3D release in India.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of chart-buster songs.

As the Race franchise takes the action levels to an all-time high with the third installment Race 3, the film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai elevating the level of action and thrill for the audience.

Showcasing an extravaganza of action with varied action stunts, Race 3 has Salman Khan doing some daredevil action stunts with rifles and guns. The actor will also perform a car chase sequence in the film creating anticipation among the audience.

The shooting of the whole movie has been shot in some really stunning locations across the globe like Bangkok, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, Ladhak, Jodhpur, and Mumbai. Mostly the action sequences teamed with explosions and intense cars chase sequences have been shot in the desert of Liva, in Abu Dhabi.

Race 3 team filmed scenes for the film not only at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok but also in the jungles of Kanchanaburi province. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains.

After sweeping the audience off their feet with his dance films ABCD and ABCD 2 in 3D, Remo D’Souza has directed his first action film in 3D. To keep the Race legacy going, Remo D’Souza has used a wide range of luxury cars in Race 3. The film witnessed high octane action sequences performed in cars like Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini.

Race 3 has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The trailer and songs of the film further added to the buzz of the action thriller. From party numbers to romantic track this movie has a varied taste for all genres.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.