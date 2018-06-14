Race 3 Early Review: Shocker At Interval, Nail Biting Climax & Salman Khan Raises The Bar!

Salman Khan’s Eid release, Race 3 has been hyped to epic proportions and the audiences are excited to watch the action packed thriller. The movie is all set to release tomorrow but who will not want to know a bit of the inside reports & review about it.

The third installment of the Race franchise sees superstar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles. An insider watched the special screening of the film and revealed to Bollywood Life how good or bad the film is.

In terms of the film, director Remo D’Souza who stepped into the shoes of duo Abbas-Mastan, has done justice to the film and has made it keeping the fans of the franchise in mind. The film has visually astounding and appealing sets and backdrops throughout it’s running time. The movie also sees some extravagant and grand action sequences and proves that Salman has raised the roof by a notch.

Coming to the story, Race 3 sticks to it’s highly engaging hook move and keeps the fan wondering. There is apparently a huge twist and several revelations about a few characters just before the interval, which will ensure that the movie goers are glued to their seats. The insider to BollywoodLife has also revealed that the climax is a proper nail bitter and that nobody in the theater will be able to guess the ending till the very last scene.

Looking at the performance, Salman Khan’s shirtless scene with Bobby Deol is a major focal point in the film. Further Jacqueline Fernandez looks exceptionally hot and is more that just a supporting cast. She plays a key role in the film and helps add a lot of suspense to the narrative. Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah’s on screen banter is filled with sass, attitude and is highly entertaining. Speaking of Bobby’s comeback, he plays the negative protagonist in the film and his performance is in a word honest.

Stay tuned for the detailed review.