Race 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Gets The 3rd Highest Advance For A Bollywood Film

Yes, Bhai Is back with Race 3! The advance booking of it had already started roaring its success at the box office. The movie’s advance booking had opened to an amazing response. The film has had the THIRD HIGHEST advance booking for a Bollywood film. As we very well know, Salman’s movies are known for breaking major box office records.

A huge number of shows were already housefull before the release. Brining the perfect Eidi this Eid, the Salman Khan starrer is said to be the perfect mass entertainer. The film opened to stupendous word of mouth from the critics and audience as well.

The advance booking ranged between 14 -16 crores. With this, Race 3 is on the third position in the list of highest advance sales. The first position is held by Tiger Zinda Hai followed by Sultan, putting Race 3 in the third position. Whereas on the 4th positions stands Aamir Khan’s Dangal followed by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on the 5th position.

Well, if we count Avengers and Baahubali 2, then Race 3 would be 5th on the list but if we talk about only Bollywood movies then Bhai’s Race 3 is on the 3rd position.

We can clearly see how crazy the audiences are for the Bhai fever. People are clearly betting high on Race 3 and it’s magnanimous success. Out of the 5 movies, 4 of them are Salman Khan starrer. It will be surely interesting to see how does the movie earn at the Box Office.

It is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.

It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.