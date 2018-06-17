Race 3 Box Office Opening Day: Salman Khan VS Avengers: Infinity War!

Race 3 opening day has clearly portrayed the raw stardom of Blockbuster Khan – Salman Khan. 29.17 crores despite everything going against it! When was the last time when such a weak movie opened to such numbers? Tubelight, right?

But, there are factors which worked in its favour too. Apart from Salman Khan’s addition to the cast the movie came in with the franchise advantage. Race, though not huge, but has been a franchise which has been loved by people. Race still is one of the best thrillers Bollywood has ever come up with. Yes, Race 2 didn’t wasn’t as critically approved as its predecessor but it did hit a century at the box office.

Earlier this year, Hollywood’s biggie Avengers: Infinity War came in as a shocker as it became the biggest opener of 2018 with a healthy margin. It earned 31.30 crores on its day 1 – way higher than Bollywood’s highest opener Baaghi 2 (25.10) back then. Released just around in 2000 screens. The movie matched the figures of what Bollywood biggies score in 4500 screens.

Race 3, also had the pre-Eid factor attached to it. Released a day before Eid, Race 3 surely got affected by it. But the Eid day collection will cover it up for everything. Still one can imagine how the buzz of Avengers: Infinity War must’ve been at its time of release. Collecting 31.30 crores in just 2000 screens, while Race 3 managed to do 29.17 crores in around 4500 screens.

Both the movies had their fair share of advantages & disadvantages though Race had latter the more. It would be interesting to see after this staft where will Race 3 move post its 1st weekend.