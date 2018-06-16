Race 3 Box Office: BEATS This Salman Khan Biggie To Become His 5th Highest Opener Ever!

The Salman Khan Eid bonanza Race 3 has hit theatres this Friday at the box office and by the number of houseful shows, advanced bookings the movie is on the path to become earn the highest opening of 2018.

The movie has opened to a massive 29.17 crores on its first day. Earlier this year Baaghi 2 opened with a massive 25 crores, but Salman Khan is here to break records and there goes the first one.

Talking about Superstar Salman Khan’s overall highest openers, Sooraj Barjatya’s grand Prem Ratan Dhan Payo raked in a colossal 40.35 crores on its first day. Then came the wrestling drama Sultan, which opened with a huge 36.54 crores. Coming in a close third place is Salman’s spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai which collected 34.10 crores on Day 1. Then comes the prequel to that movie i.e Ek Tha Tiger with 33 crores. In the last spot is Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a decent 27.25 crore opener.

Seeing Race 3’s Day one collections, it has officially replaced Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s position in Salman’s top 5 highest openers.

Here are the updated Top-5 Salman Khan openers:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore

Race 3 – 29.17 crore

Even with negative reviews and bad word of mouth Salman’s star power will somehow get this movie through the weekend and may collect a decent opening weekend total.

Directed by Remo D Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Race 3, a dissapointing action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.