Race 3 Advance Booking Starts: 3D Version Is Ruling, Aiming For Gold In Delhi!

Advance booking of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has started and it has done exactly what is expected from a bhai-film. As per the reports flowing in from Dubai, the movie has been doing tremendously well as far as the advance is concerned. Will this be just another record-shattering movie of Salman Khan?

Let’s see how the advance booking Race 3 has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

Mumbai which plays an important role when it comes to the stardom of Salman Khan has surprisingly opened a bit milder compared to Delhi. Though if we consider the 3D version It level ups the oranges (fast filling) with the greens (available) but expectations from this sector will be humongous.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi is the best of all! A blockbuster opening is already on the cards. Maximum 3D shows are already full whereas 2D is also picking up the face. Single screen centres have been Salman Khan’s home ground and this is where Race 3 is benefiting from.

Pune:

Not much properties have started the advance booking in Pune. They are still green but one thing going in the favour of the film is, most of the shows are full more than half. Pune is known for its on-spot bookings and we are sure the movie will pick up by tonight and it’s going to fill fast by tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

3D is ruling yet again here! It seems people are more interested in having a more real experience of their favourite star. The 2D version is still more on the greener side. Let’s see what’s the picture tomorrow.

Chennai:

Even in this sector, not much shows have been opened but whatever has opened has been receiving an amazing response. As everywhere, here too the 3D version is overshadowing the normal one.