Race 3 Action Coordinator Tom Struthers: “I Would Take The Same Team If I Was Doing The Next Bond Movie”

The Race franchise has always been about action and swag and roping in Salman Khan is a move which could do wonders for the film. Remo D’Souza has made sure there should be no compromise when it comes to action sequences for Race 3. Remo has signed in Tom Struthers for stunts of the film and he is the man behind movies like X Men: First Class and The Dark Knight Rises.

He also recently co-ordinated the stunts for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. In an exclusive interview with The National, Tom Struthers has revealed some interesting trivia which just hyped up the already sky-high buzz for the film.

When asked about the action proceedings in Race 3, he said “I can say that they are epic sequences and the director is really happy with what he’s getting. I’m determined to deliver the very best, and everyone understands that.”

He also revealed about Salman Khan and how he is doing as the leading star, “I had Salman Khan on set today jumping sand dunes, and he’s great. He’s doing everything I say and taking my lead and he’s a delight to work with. He’s doing a great job. I know he’s well thought of in the UAE and that reputation is totally deserved.”