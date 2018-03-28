The Race franchise has managed to become one of Bollywood’s most successful franchise. After over 5 years since the previous film was released, the much-awaited sequel has been announced, with Salman Khan and many other fresh faces joining the family.

Let’s take a look at 5 reasons to get hyped up about Race 3 :

1. Salman Khan Joins The Race Family

One of the biggest reasons fans are hyped about the latest installment is Salman Khan’s entry in the franchise. According to reports, the actor’s role in the film lies in a grey zone, unlike any of his previous work. While it is a risk, it could be a massive success if the actor pulls it off. Along with him, we see a completely revamped cast with actors Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem joining the action.

2. The Scenic Locations

Bollywood movies are usually known for filming scenes in exotic locations, and it seems the same goes for Race 3. With major portions of the film being shot in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok and Pattaya, this film will probably give the audience some serious travel goals.

3. The Action

One thing that made the Race franchise so popular are the action sequences, setting up high expectations. However, the Race 3 team promises to kick things up a notch, calling in action coordinator Tom Struthers, who is known for his work in The Dark Knight Rises and Inception. Tom previously worked with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trending

4. Remo D’Souza Takes The Reins As Director

One of the biggest surprises fans received was director duo Abbas-Mustan being replaced by the dancer turned director Remo D’Souza. Acknowledging the audience’s expectations, Remo tweeted, “I hope am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like #AbbasMastan @RameshTaurani”.

It’s ten years of Race …. I am so happy to be a part of the RACE 3 family …. I hope am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like #AbbasMustan @RameshTaurani @BeingSalmanKhan @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial https://t.co/nskW2E8GiS — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) March 22, 2018

5. The Music

The Race franchise has given us quite a few memorable songs like Pehli Nazar, Zara Zara Touch Me, Party On My Mind and Beintehaa. Pritam returns as a composer for the latest installment, collaborating with Meet Bros., Vishal Mishra, Parichay and many others. While the title track from the original film is being retained, there will be a lot of new songs sung by Atif Aslam, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh. The biggest surprise, however, is that Salman will be writing a romantic song for the film.

Race 3 has already managed to generate a lot of buzz with its recent poster release. Scheduled to release on June 15, 2018, the film features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah in leading roles.