Producer of Magadheera Allu Arvind finally saw Raabta and has decided to withdraw his injunction request. Two weeks ago the makers of Magadheera had taken the makers of Raabta to court seeking an injunction on the release of the film on 9 June.

But, after watching the film, Allu Arvind has decided to withdraw his copyright-infringement allegations against Raabta. The movie starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput will hit theatres on 9th June 2017 i.e. tomorrow.

Makers of Raabta argued for over 5 hours in court on Tuesday and Wednesday citing several differences in the script and storyline of their film Raabta and Magadheera. Their lawyers argued that the background of the lead characters, their storyline development, the role of villain, the foreign locations and most importantly the finale of the film is completely and materially different from Magadheera. They pointed out that the concerns of the makers of Magadheera that the iconic 100 warriors scene has been lifted in Raabta is completely unfounded as there was no such scene either in their film or the trailer. They said that in their film, unlike Magadheera, the villainous character was, in fact, an anti-hero and a parallel interest point for the heroine. Even in the backstory depicting the past life of characters, the Hero of the film actually plays a negative character for the most part.

The makers further pointed out the similarities, even if there were any, were purely on themes that are generic to every film made on the reincarnation of two lovers such as Prem, Hamesha, Om Shanti Om, Kudrat etc. In fact, the makers cited a list of more than 100 films on the theme of reincarnation.

When contacted, Ankit Relan, lawyer for T-series confirmed that the injunction application has been reserved for orders. He said “We have filed the entire script of our film along with a comparative chart showing how the two films are completely different in story, treatment and expression, something that the Plaintiff ought to have done in the first place as part of his pleadings to show comparative similarities. Neither were any such similarities pointed nor has the Plaintiff filed its script for the judge to make a comparison. The entire suit, which has been filed at the eleventh hour despite the trailer coming out more than six weeks ago, is based on conjectures. We can’t understand how a film of over 2.30 hours in duration can reasonably be compared with a trailer of around 2 minutes to jump to a conclusion of Copyright infringement. We even offered to show the entire film to the Plaintiff as far back as on 17th of last month itself, to which the counsels for Plaintiff responded only on the midnight of 30th May, 2017, one night before the next hearing, stating that the reply was left lying with the watchman of their building all this while. They rejected the offer to see the film, of course”

Both the sides requested the court to pass the order in the first half today so as to have time to approach the appellate court if needed, however, the court refused to be bound by any such timelines.

Going down to a last minute verdict, less than 24 hours before the release, the court has finally thrown out the case that was preventing the release of Raabta.

Well, with so much drama off-screen we seem to be in for a roller-coaster of a movie.