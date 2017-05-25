Raabta In Legal Trouble! Magadheera Makers File Suit For Plagiarism

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has landed itself in a legal mess pre-release. The romantic drama had its trailer released a few weeks ago and was praised by many for its grandeur. Dealing with a story of a reincarnation, the film also stars Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao in a completely unrecognizable avatar.

Interestingly, post the trailer release, there were reports floating in the media, stating that the film’s storyline seems to be borrowed from S S Rajamouli’s Magadheera starring Ramcharan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

Fresh reports suggest that the makers of the Telugu film Magadheera have approached Hyderabad court seeking injunction on the release of Raabta. According to popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the makers have claimed a copyright violation since Raabta has copied the former’s unique storyline. The court has given 1st June as the date for final decision on the release of Raabta.

Magadheera is considered to be a landmark film in Telugu cinema for its grandeur and style of storytelling. One can say it is this film that inspired Rajamouli to go a step further and create a magnum opus like Baahubali.

Raabta on the other hand, marks the debut of producer Dinesh Vijan who has been known for his successful productions before.

Recently, at a media interaction, Sushant opened up about his role in the film and said, “The story has captured two eras. In one, I am playing a happy-go-lucky boy who falls in love with a girl. And in the other part, I am playing the character of a warrior. The story is quite different and the characters don’t have a reference point.”

The makers of Raabta are yet to issue a statement on the following matter. The film is slated to release on 9th June but looks like we will now have to wait and watch till the court’s verdict comes out!