Sushant Singh & Kirti Sanon starrer Raabta’s First Poster Out

Check out the first look poster of the upcoming romantic film Raabta featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

The 1st look showcases the adorable chemistry between the lead pair, where Kriti is seen kissing Sushant on his cheek as he carries her on his back.

Kriti shared the 1st look on her twitter and captioned,”Something drew me to him, a connection that I cannot explain.. A #Raabta !!

#RaabtafirstLook”

Sushant also shared the poster on twitter and wrote “I wonder if she felt the same way I did,like there was something more, some unexplainable connection,a #Raabta

#RaabtaFirstLook

@kritisanon”

Check out the poster here:

The film production began in 2015 and it was set to release in 2016. But the film was delayed for a year due to casting issues. In March 2016, a new release date of 9 June 2017 was announced.

The film will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. ‘Raabta’ is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series. The trailer of the movie will be launched on April 17.

After Raabta Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and will be next seen in two films this summer which are Raabta along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana. There were reports that she was being considered for a role in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan but looks like she will have to fight it out with Katrina Kaif to bag the role since the latter too is being considered for the same film.