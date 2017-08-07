Actor R. Madhavan says he is honoured to be the guest of honour for celebrations of India’s Independence Day in the US.

“Very happy honoured to be the Guest Of Honour Swades Independence Day celebrations – Bay Area hosted by Association Of Indo-Americans (AIA),” Madhavan tweeted.

India will celebrate its 69th Independence Day anniversary on August 15. AIA is a non-profit organization which provides a forum to explore the rich and diverse heritage of the Indian-American community living in the US.

Trending :

The mission of AIA is to foster and promote cultural and social interactions among the members, facilitate cultural events and educational programs pertaining to the Indian subcontinent, celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent and shares this rich culture with the USA. It promotes creative freedom to all communities that identify with India and the Indian diaspora.

Recently, R. Madhavan showcased his happiness for the success of his Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha and says despite facing hurdles during its release, the film has made history.

The Tamil Nadu government had decided to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax in addition to the 28 per cent under the GST, taking the total tax amount to a whopping 58 per cent. In protest, theatres across Tamil Nadu had shut down their operations, postponing the release of Vikram Vedha. The film, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore.

“Yes, there were a few hurdles in terms of pushing of the release date because of the strike in Chennai by the theatre owners, but all for the best because of the film released on July 21 and went on to make history by God’s grace…So, I think all that happens, happens for the best,” Madhavan told IANS.

Inspired from the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster scenario. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Kathir.

In Bollywood, Madhavan will next be seen in the Hindi space film Chanda Mama Door Ke along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.