Actor R. Madhavan will be the host of the National Geographic Channel’s upcoming series mega icons that will feature the journey of cricketer Virat Kohli, politician and actor Kamal Haasan along with some other renowned icons of the country.

The show brings together some of the most inspiring personalities, selected carefully from different walks of life and also includes former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, spiritual leader and Nobel laureate Dalai Lama, and social activist and India’s first women IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

Premiering in September with Virat Kohli’s life story, each episode of the five-part series will dig deep into the lives of these five Icons.

In the series, National Geographic and R. Madhavan, with the help of acclaimed scientists and expert psychoanalysts, will scratch beneath the surface to magnify milestone instances in the Icons’ lives. This new format to look into the lives of Icons who inspire millions, will be used to question whether these personalities were born to be different, or were moulded into greatness by their life experiences.

Commenting on the series, R. Madhavan said in a statement: “We enjoy watching each ball rushing towards the fence from Virat’s bat. And the excellence that Kamal Hassan brings to the silver screen. But sometimes, we all sit back and wonder — what really has made these Icons what they are today? Were these personalities just born to be great, and their success defined from day one? Or did their journey through life, their experiences and hard work, really shape them into the giants we revere.

“I am excited to join National Geographic to decode this mystery, and bring to viewers a completely new and incredible perspective of what really goes into making an Icon.”

Commenting on the show, Shruti Takulia, Head – Productions, National Geographic & FOX Networks Group India, said, “With Mega Icons, we aim to dive deep into the lives of India’s most exalted men and women to find the answer to an elusive question — are geniuses born or made? To start this conversation, we are glad to bring R. Madhavan on board as the host for the series.

“Having appeared in films from seven different languages, donned multiple hats of actor, writer, producer and television host, Madhavan has a national appeal and an astute and curious mind. We are certain that he, along with the scientists and experts featured in our series, will be able to feed the curiosity of our viewers, who are always on a look out for unique ways to comprehend the power of science and exploration.