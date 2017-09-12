The last few days have been abuzz with the talks of the Anil Kapoor- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. Besides the two, the film also stars the extremely versatile actor Rajkummar Rao. Not many know that the role of Rajkummar Rao in the film had been initially offered to R. Madhavan, who was reportedly very happy with the film’s script and his role in the film. Sadly, his happiness regarding him being a part of the film did not last for long.

Unconfirmed rumours have it that, even though R. Madhavan agreed to be a part of Fanney Khan, the film’s makers faced a stumbling block after they heard his remuneration charges. Reports have it that, that R. Madhavan had asked for an astronomical price of a whopping 1.5 crore for a 15-day shoot, which the film’s makers found it tough to comply since the said remuneration was way beyond their budget. That’s why both the parties (R. Madhavan and the makers of Fanney Khan) mutually decided to part ways.

The makers of Fanney Khan found an immediate replacement of R. Madhavan in the form of Rajkummar Rao, who has won accolades for his acting talent in almost all his films. This was the reason why Fanney Khan will now see Rajkummar Rao playing the love interest of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and not R. Madhavan.

Reports are also afloat that the makers of Fanney Khan had assigned the casting process to the well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra who had auditioned the likes of many young actors including Akshay Oberoi, Kartik Aaryan amongst others for the role. When everything else failed, the film’s producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had decided on casting a new face in the form of the Malayalam film industry’s superstar Adil Ibrahim. But since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was reportedly not very keen to work with Adil Ibrahim, as compared to R. Madhavan and Rajkummar Rao, the film’s makers decided to go ahead with Rajkummar Rao.

The rest, as they say, is history.