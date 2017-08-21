R. Madhavan Says I’m Not Used To Being Called Hot

Actor R. Madhavan, whose latest shower selfie has got over one lakh likes from fans and followers, says his shower selfie is a bit of an embarrassment because he is not used to being called hot.

How does it feel to have a new generation of girls swooning over your shower selfie at the age of 47?

“The shower selfie was a little bit of an embarrassment for me also because I am not used to being called hot. I don’t relate to that. So, after a while I was wondering why I put that shower selfie up because I don’t look like that all the time,” Madhavan told IANS. The Saala Khadoos actor says he feels really flattered.

“It feels really flattering that girls swoon over you at this age. I just take that with a pinch of salt. I am very grateful to them for that and I adore them for thinking of me but I can’t dwell on it,” he added.

On the acting front, Madhavan will be seen in the Hindi space adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor was last seen in Saal Khadoos which was a flop affair at the box office. According to a report in India.com, Madhavan, who has wowed us with his performances in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, has been roped in by the makers of the film to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a lead role and will deal with one of the most disturbing issues – body shaming.