While R. Madhavan and Kangna Ranaut are searching for their perfect life partner in Tanu Weds Manu, their parents decided to help them out by looking for their perfect partner at multiplexes!

In an innovative activity to promote their film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Studio 18 did an innovative campaign where anxious parents of Tanu and Manu went to major multiplexes across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kanpur ,Jaipur , Pune and Chandigarh looking out for the perfect groom and bride for their son/daughter. They handed out postcards with pictures and bio-data of Kangna (Tanu) and Madhavan (Manu). They were seen asking cinema goers if they knew of a good alliance for their son / daughter respectively.

In the film, R. Madhavan plays Manoj Sharma (Manu), a doctor from London who ends up in Kanpur in his search for a sensible, quiet and homely wife. The introverted doctor meets Kangna Ranaut, as Tanuja Trivedi (Tanu), a rebellious small-town girl who dreams of marrying any guy her parents will hate. ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ releases on February 25, 2011.