KJo hits back at troller for eunuch post

Filmmaker Karan Johar took the high road after a social media user called him a ‘chhaka’ (eunuch) on Twitter, and asked him to get well soon.

Commenting on a video of Karan’s interview with a journalist, a user wrote: “So a chhaka is interviewing another chhaka.”

To this, Karan tweeted: “A very happy Sunday to you….I hope you recover quickly….Don’t forget your medicines! Also make sure you gargle…”

This is not the first time that Karan has become a subject for online trolls. In an interview in the past, the filmmaker had said that his Twitter feed is filled with posts questioning his sexuality.

‘Behen Hogi Teri’ to release in June

Ajay K. Pannalal’s Behen Hogi Teri, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, will release on June 2.

Rajkummar on Sunday tweeted, “Welcome to the mad world of Gattu and Binny in ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ out now on June 2. Trailer out next week.”

In the film, Rajkummar essays the role of Gattu, who works in a Jagran Mandali owned by Shruti’s character’s family.

Amul Vikas Mohan, the film’s producer, shared: “Find out quick ways not to get Behen Zoned in June. Watch out for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ from June 2. Trailer out next week.”

Manoj Bajpayee inspired Gulshan Devaiah to get into Bollywood

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says Manoj Bajpayee inspired him to get into acting.

When Gulshan took to Twitter to send in birthday wishes to Manoj, who turned a year older on Sunday, he talked about the role Manoj played in his career.

He posted, “In the late 1990s, the days were dark and dreams were being quashed, this man gave me hope. Happy birthday Manoj Bajpayee and thank you.”

Several other stars also took to Twitter to wish Manoj.

Actor Rajkummar Rao tweeted, “A very happy birthday to the daddy of acting — Manoj Bajpayee. You are a rockstar sir. Love you.”

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared, “Happy birthday to the man who is the opposite to everything you remember seeing of him on screen.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted, “He keeps growing younger and keeps getting better with every passing year. A very happy birthday to my dearest Manoj Bajpayee.”