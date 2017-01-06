Punjabi Producer Bobby Bajaj has been booked under molestation charges by an actress. He was stalking this actress (Undisclosed identity) for days and even forcefully entered her house, beat her up and molested her.

The actress has been admitted in cooper hospital Juhu for further treatment in ICU.

A case has been filed against Bobby at Juhu Police station and has been arrested under the below mentioned sections 448,354,323 66E.

He was caught by the building security and the actresses’ body guard while he was escaping from the building.

Bobby has been part of the production team for the movie ‘Tiger‘.