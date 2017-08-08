Rakhi Sawant is always in the news for some or the other reasons. Whether it’s her standing for the elections or hurting religious sentiments of people by passing comments.

A court rejected the anticipatory bail application of actress Rakhi Sawant and issued a fresh arrest warrant against her for failing to appear in the court today in a case of hurting communal sentiments.

Apparently, Advocate Narinder Adiya had filed the complaint against Sawant on July 9 last year, claiming her comments allegedly made on a private television channel had hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community. The actress had tendered “an unconditional apology” to the Valmiki community after its members voiced outrage over her alleged remarks. However, the actress had apologized for the same.Judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta posted the matter for September 5. Lawyers of Rakhi, meanwhile, moved an application in the court of district sessions judge Gurbir Singh seeking an extension of the bail on the plea that she could not appear in the court today as she was in the USA.

Furthermore, The district sessions judge had granted an anticipatory bail on August 5 to the actress on the condition that she would surrender before the trial court on August 7. We hope the actress gets this legal issue sorted.

On the work front, the actress has often seen doing shows while her last Bollywood film was Ek Kahani Julie Ki.