Pulkit Samrat Urges His Fans To Request Yami Gautam To Unblock Him

You all might be aware that a few months back, Pulkit Samrat had parted ways with his longtime beau, Shweta Rohira. It is being said the reason behind this partition was Yami Gautam.

Both Yami and Pulkit have worked together in Sanam Re and the rumours of them dating started from there. Pulkit’s ex-wife Shweta also went on record to say that Yami is a home-breaker.

But now, it seems that all’s not well between rumoured couple Yami and Pulkit. We recently saw Yami was in all praises for Pulkit and his film Fukrey Returns which is flying high at the box office. Yami took to her Twitter account and wrote, “You are so brilliant as Hunny @PulkitSamrat… the nuances & the consistency is simply amazing !!! And @varunsharma90 you left us terribly in splits..Superb !! The camaraderie that Hunny & Choocha share is damnnn cool & funny !! @FukreyReturns .”

You are so brilliant as Hunny @PulkitSamrat… the nuances & the consistency is simply amazing !!! And @varunsharma90 you left us terribly in splits..Superb !! The camaraderie that Hunny & Choocha share is damnnn cool & funny !! @FukreyReturns 🤣😁🎈 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) December 7, 2017

To which Pulkit replied and said, “Thank you Yami! So happy you enjoyed the film! @yamigautam .Big Hug!!”

Thank you Yami! So happy you enjoyed the film! @yamigautam 🤘🤗 Big Hug!! https://t.co/oWpKhOiP0T — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 11, 2017

So everything was working perfectly alright till now. But we don’t understand what went wrong with Pulkit, in a series of tweets, urged his fans to request the Kaabil actress to unblock him and speak to him. In the first tweet, he wrote, “Ppl!! Please tell @yamigautam to speak to me!” In the second tweet, he wrote, “@yamigautam had blocked me! Please ask her to @unblock me!”

He didn’t stop here. He further went on tweeting and he tagged Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam. He mentioned her in the tweet and wrote, “Who’s an asshole!?! Me?? Orewctly put by you!! @surilieggautam.”

Well, we don’t know the real reason behind all this but it seems Pulkit later took down all the tweets from his account. If reports are to be believed, Yami has been avoiding him lately and Yami believes that the relationship with Pulkit is affecting her career, so she decided to ignore him.

Hmm…we hope Pulkit Samrat clears this soon!