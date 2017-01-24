Actor Pulkit Sharma recently lost his cool and attacked, media photographer, Santosh Nagwekar outside Bandra court yesterday.

After a year of mud-slinging, Pulkit’s wife, Shweta Rohira filed for divorce yesterday. The duo were present yesterday at Bandra court for the same when Pulkit lashed out at a photographer who was clicking their pictures.

This is not the first time the actor has misbehaved with the media, earlier too when he was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Yami Gautam at the airport, he had abused a few photographers.

On the work front, Pulkit was last seen in Junooniyat which bombed at the box office. He will be next seen in Fukrey 2.