Priyanka’s Dramatic Paper Magazine Cover Is Insanely Perfect

There isn’t a day that goes by when Priyanka Chopra doesn’t make the headline. The 35-year-old actress has a busy roster with all her shooting schedules and projects outside the realm of films – like attending the Toronto International Film Festival as a special guest.

She has also fashionably squeezed out time to make September look a lot better, featuring on the covers of Vogue Magazine first and then Paper Magazine’s Fall issue. Priyanka did a photoshoot with the magazine and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Priyanka nailed her boho-chic look and carried off the gorgeous outfits with much elan.

She has managed to epitomise feisty and fierceness in this shoot, going for bold and bright makeup and wild child-like hair. Inclining towards bohemian fashion, she wore a Vivienne Westwood golden outfit styled by Jimi Urquiaga, with a netted-veil over her face from her head. Her otherwise wavy hair was styled into mangy, wild brown curls by Danilo. Take a look at the pictures here:

In an interview with Paper Magazine, She revealed that she always wanted to become an engineer, A self-described “geek at heart,” Chopra always thought she’d be an engineer. “My family is extremely academically inclined,” she says.

On being asked about how she became a movie star, she replied, “I feel like it was destiny. I’m a big believer in destiny. I really feel like there has to be a bigger picture planned for each one of us, because there are sometimes things that happen which you don’t expect at all, and it works out for your best interest. You get in life what you need, not what you want. If you have the ability to recognize those opportunities, life can be pretty all right.”

She also spoke about having an epiphany after seeing herself in a fairness cream advertisement she’d done early in her career. “So I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.’ I got out of the contract and never did it again. It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don’t understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says ‘whitening,’ it’s like, what?”

Priyanka is all prepped for the third season of her ABC thriller show, Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parrish, about whom she says, “She’s one of my favourite characters I’ve played because she’s such an empowered, modern, unapologetic girl. She just lives her life. She’s broken. I just love what she stands for.”

Meanwhile, the actress was seen at the Toronto International Film Festival where she totally rocked the ramp.