Priyanka, Ranveer, Zoya Enjoys Mini Dil Dhadakne Do Reunion

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is back in Mumbai after wrapping up her international projects, spent some time with the Dil Dhadakne Do team, including actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

The actress says it was great catching up with her friends from the industry.

“Good to see you Ranveer as always and BTW your rhyme game last night (Saturday) was on point! ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ reunion Ranveer, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Zoya,” Priyanka tweeted on Sunday.

She was happy that she got to spend “good time with good people”.

“Thank you Ritesh and Dolly for hosting such a lovely evening for me. Much love partner,” the “Quantico” star posted.

Ranveer also tweeted “mama Zo and Madam Mercurial… My girls Priyanka Chopra and Zoya Akhtar.”

On the film front, Priyanka is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood debut Baywatch. PeeCee will be seen in a negative role in the movie. Baywatch is the film version of the popular 1990s TV series of the same name. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordan and it also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on 26th May 2017. She was last seen on the silver screen in “Jai Gangaajal” last year and is yet to sign her next Bollywood film.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati.

Apart from that Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he will be seen essaying the role of a rapper.

“I’m making a song on the side right now and I have started dabbling a little bit in music… As part of my prep towards ‘Gully Boy‘, I met one of my favorite rappers Vivian ‘Divine’ and hung out with him recently. It’s nice that I am already enjoying the process. It’s one of the tracks that I am making on the side. So, it’s a one-off but it’s very similar to the stuff that I will be doing when I tackle ‘Gully Boy‘,” he said.