Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn’t emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show Riverdale and film Wonder Woman dominated the winners’ list.

Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in hit film Wonder Woman.

Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner. The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.

The annual ceremony, which recognizes teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale, and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.

Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf, and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.

Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.

Here’s a list of some of the winners:

Choice Action Movie: “Wonder Woman”

Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine for “Wonder Woman”

Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Fantasy Movie: “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson for “Moana”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson for “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Drama Movie: “Everything, Everything”

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley for “Before I Fall”

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson for “The Circle”

Choice Comedy Movie: “Finding Dory”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron for “Baywatch”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres for “Finding Dory”

Choice Summer Movie: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland for “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya for “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans for “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli’i Cravalho for “Moana”

Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens for “Beauty and the Beast”

Television

Choice Drama TV Show: “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse for “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale for “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: “The Vampire Diaries”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O’Brien for “Teen Wolf”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham for “The Vampire Diaries”

Choice Action TV Show: “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin for “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist for “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show: “Fuller House”

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau for “Baby Daddy”

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure for “Fuller House”

Choice Animated TV Show: “Family Guy”

Music

Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

Choice Summer Song: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello