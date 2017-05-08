Actress Priyanka Chopra was in the Zimbabwean capital to promote UNICEF’s initiative ‘End Violence against Children’ as its Goodwill Ambassador.

“We are here in Harare, Zimbabwe, on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to ‘End Violence against Children’,” Priyanka posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself along with the UNICEF team.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to meet the courageous young survivors, their amazing caregivers and the teams that wake up every day and try to make the world a better place… one child at a time,” she added.

Priyanka said the initiative is “close to my heart”.

“I want to take you all on this journey with me, real time, and I hope you will join me here on these pages to bring awareness to some very important issues. Like, share, comment… do something. This is so very close to my heart, and know that every action (big or small) counts,” she wrote.

Big group hug!! Final goodbyes.. so hard letting them go. We had so much fun. #SafePark #UNICEF #EndViolence A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

PC’s Pole Dancing Moment With The Kids! LOL!

Hahahah I really was scared! Lol! No pole dancing for me! #UNICEF #SafePark A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The Bindi-Bonding!

And my #bindibonding continues.. the kids loved them! #SoPretty #EndViolence #UNICEF A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Mbali showed me around this amazing Safe Park that gives kids a chance to be kids in a safe environment . She is the Vice Chairman of her park (Freedom Park.) At all of 11! She takes her responsibilities very seriously. Thank u Mbali. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Desi Girl’s Thumka Session With The Kids!