Priyanka Chopra starrer show Quantico will be renewed for season 3 as announced by ABC recently. The show that airs on Star World currently, will return as a shorter series with 13 episodes only and will not be helmed by show runner Josh Safran. The search for the new show runner is on.

Speaking to the Hollywood reporter Josh Safran said, “My deal on the show was two years only and it’s up. I’m leaving the show in a good place and capable hands.”

Priyanka herself tweeted saying, “So excited about the season 3 pick up for #Quantico congrats to everyone who made it happen! #AlexParrish will be back soon..”

The second season of Quantico has undergone numerous changes in terms of storylines, with the focus shifting from the terrorism to the current political scenario. The show will return to Star World and Star World HD with season 3. Priyanka essays the role of Alex Parrish in the second season of Quantico. The series saw Alex and her training in the CIA after leaving the FBI at the end of the first season of the series.The show was created by Joshua Safran, who is also the executive producer along with Mark Gordon.

On the silver screen, Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She will play a negative character named Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, which has been adapted from the 1990’s popular TV series of the same name.

Recently, at the premiere of the film in Miami, the actress made heads turn with her gorgeous avatar. On the Bollywood front, PC mentioned about signing three films but with Quantico now headed for another season, she will have to accordingly give her dates.

