Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures is planning to venture into digital entertainment, says the banner’s co-owner and the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra, pointing out that it’s a result of how the GST is affecting the entertainment business.

The production house is releasing a Marathi film “Kay Re Rascala” and three more projects are in the pipeline.

Asked if the newly implemented Goods and Services Tax will affect their work, Madhu told IANS: “Yes, it is affecting the whole entertainment business. If the ticket price will go up, the footfall of cine-goers will automatically go down. As a production house, though we have films lined up that are going on the floors and will release in the coming few months, I would say digital is the future.”

“So yes, we will also venture into digital entertainment like web series.”

Prodded about the movie, Madhu said: “The talk is at an initial stage and it’s too early to announce anything, but yes we have an interest to get into that zone. High taxation on entertainment is quite an unfair factor for our audience, filmmakers and theatre owners.”

Trending :

“The regional film business is getting affected because there are local tax and GST, so double taxes right? Until we are getting more clarity on things, we might just slow down a little. Because at the end of the day, filmmaking is a business,” she added.

The banner has produced National Award winning film “Ventilator“, Bhojpuri film “Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi“, Punjabi film “Sarvann” and they also have Sikkimese film “Pahuna“.

Considering the fact that the production house aims to provide a platform for new talent and regional cinema, instead of going by popular Bollywood culture, Chopra admits it is a risky affair — but a risk “worth taking” — she says.

“Well, our Marathi film is releasing. We finished shooting of our second Bhojpuri film, and that is planned for release in October, and our Sikkimese film will be released around Durga Puja. That apart, our Bengali film is going on the floors in August.”

The Marathi film “Kay Re Rascala” will release on July 14.