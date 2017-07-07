Priyanka Chopra is a globetrotter by choice and also by profession. Her work calls her to be at the most exotic places and the beauty makes sure to share them with us. Recently the actress was in Paris to attend the Couture week 2017.

As the Baywatch star had shared her look from Paris she rocked the red carpet as usual. When it comes to giving some serious wardrobe goals, she never ceases to surprise us with her elegant choices. She’s one beauty who keeps us swooning whenever she’s about to hit the ramp or walk the red carpet.

There’s a reason we all follow PeeCee on Instagram and it is this. Like always, she has shared pictures of her Paris holiday on the social media platform, where she is also seen experimenting with her clothes. After catching up with the who’s who of the industry at the Fashion Week, Priyanka also became a tourist herself and posed right next to the Eiffel tower, which you can see in the picture!

She looked sultry in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress.

In this picture that Priyanka put up on her social media account, she is seen wrapped in a pink fur coat. We cannot stop looking at the lady who oozes confidence and flamboyance. Pretty in Pink!

Priyanka Chopra’s love for Paris can be totally seen in this picture! She’s dressed in a pink floral dress while she’s seen soaking the sun.

Reminding us of her Met Gala look and playing dress up with designer Peter Dundas, PeeCee was seen looking all chic in a dramatic high-low dress with long train behind.

It looks like Priyanka will always keep surprising us with her amazing fashion choices. She is currently enjoying the Parisian life and will soon resume shooting for her next Hollywood project A Kid Like Jake. PeeCee has also signed a rom-com with Liam Hemsworth. In India, she is rumored to be a part of biopics of astronaut Kalpana Chawla and poetess Amrita Pritam.