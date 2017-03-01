Priyanka Chopra recently turned producer to a popular Marathi film, Ventilator which gathered immense praises from the industry. The actress along with her mother Madhu Chopra produced this film. At a recent event, her mother was asked about their next project.

Talking about their second Marathi production, Priyanka’s mother mentioned that it is ready and currently in post production work.

Check out what she had to say here:

Apart from Priyanka, other actresses such as Anushka Sharma too have ventured into production. What’s interesting is that Priyanka has managed to focus on regional cinema. Other than Marathi, the actress has also produced Punjabi and Bhojpuri films.