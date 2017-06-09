Through her Production house Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka Chopra has bankrolled regional films like Sarvann, Ventilator and Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. While her two regional films Pahuna and Kay Re Rascalaa are in the production stage, we heard that PC has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming project.

PC is taking one-step ahead by producing her 1st Bollywood film along with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next. Details of the film have been kept under wraps.

If reports are to be believed, PC has shown interest in co-producing the Amrita Pritam’s biopic along with Bhansali. If it turns true, it’ll be Priyanka’s first Bollywood film as a producer.

The makers are still hunting for the male lead, who’ll portray Sahir Ludhianvi, the poet, lyricist and Amrita’s love interest. The names of Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are being considered for this character.

Priyanka’s last film Baywatch, which was her debut Hollywood flick, turned out be a huge disaster at the box office in India, whereas, her last Bollywood movie Jai Gangaajal was released in March 2016.

Priyanka is currently in talks for two projects, the indie drama “A Kid Like Jake“, starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and Rebel Wilson starrer “Isnt It Romantic“.

According to variety.com, Priyanka will shoot “A Kid Like Jake” in June and then immediately begin production on “Isn’t It Romantic” in July before returning to television series “Quantico”.

“A Kid Like Jake“, which will be directed by Silas Howard, follows two parents who are in the process of filling out kindergarten applications for their four-year-old boy who is gender variant.

While SLB’s next Padmavati is set to hit the screens on 17th November. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.