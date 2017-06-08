Guys! Priyanka Chopra is back in town. The global icon has taken a short 4 days trip to India before she begins shooting for the 3rd season of Quantico.

Priyanka landed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night and looked as fresh as ever. The Quantico star warmly greeted her fans at the airport and folded her hands expressing her gratitude for all the love she has been receiving all this while by her Indian fans.

The actress made a sexy style statement in a black Zimmermann jumpsuit. She paired her jumpsuit with an Etro uber cool jacket.

Check out the pictures from the Airport here:

Her Mumbai Diaries still dominate with the same old Gulzar songs. After getting home, Priyanka tweeted, “Par lagee aakhon ko dekha hai kabhee udte hue… #gulzarnights @shrishtiarya #mumbaidiaries.” The lyrics which became Priyanka’s late-night companion have been penned down by Gulzar and are from the popular number, “Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padte”. Is the actress trying to hint about her upcoming Bollywood project?

Going by the reports, PeeCee is all set to sign director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic on Punjabi writer-poet Amrita Pritam tentatively titled, Gustakhiyaan. This will be the second outing for this director-actor duo after Bajirao Mastani.

PC fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement about her upcoming Hollywood and Bollywood projects.