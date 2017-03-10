Sikkim tourism comes on board for Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’

Priyanka Chopra‘s mother Madhu Chopra on Thursday launched their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures’s first Sikkimese film Pahuna in Gangtok in association with the Ministry of Tourism Sikkim.

The news was announced through a statement, which read that the “association of PPP and Ministry of Tourism Sikkim was possible due to the unwavering support of the local government led by Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling”.

Priyanka could not attend the press conference due to her work schedule in the US, but conveyed her message via the statement.

“This is a genre that I have always been very excited about and I’m so glad that I am in a position today to do something meaningful in this space. We’re honoured that the local government have extended their support to ‘Pahuna’. Together we hope to provide opportunities for the creative talent in Sikkim,” she said.

Pahuna is a brave story about the love, strength and courage of three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, while fleeing the Maoist agitation from Nepal to Sikkim. The entire cast and many of the technicians are from Sikkim.

Madhu said: “When we started out with ‘Pahuna’, I thought it would not be possible to shoot the movie in Sikkim since ‘it’s a remote place in the Himalayas but the film’s director Paakhi, producer and the CEO of Purple Pebble Pictures were all very confident of shooting the movie at Sikkim, also because the film features Sikkimese cast and crew.”

“After having visited the beautiful place, I’ve realised that the place is not remote or inaccessible. It’s a place everybody in their lifetime should visit. I believe film industry should showcase Sikkim not just as a beautiful place but also give opportunities to the talented people out here,” she added.

Beginning this year, PPP had announced its foray into children’s cinema by launching three films in Sikkimese, Konkani and Hindi.