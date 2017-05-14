Actress Priyanka Chopra, whose debut Hollywood film is yet to hit the screens, is already in talks to join actors Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in an upcoming drama A Kid Like Jake.

According to deadline.com, actress Octavia Spencer is set to join Parsons and Claire Danes in the drama, directed by Silas Howard.

Priyanka, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins are in negotiations to join the film as well.

The project is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Center play A Kid Like Jake.

The story follows the life of Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) who have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe.

Judy (Spencer), the director of Jake’s preschool, encourages them to accentuate Jake’s “gender variant” expression to help him stand out and try and get a scholarship.

As they navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what’s best for Jake, and each other.

If on board, Priyanka will portray Amal, their friend and a newly single mom who is also trying to navigate the school system, as well as her own dating world.

Priyanka is looking forward to her Hollywood debut “Baywatch”, directed by Seth Gordon. The film is based on the television series of the same name and stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

It will release in India on June 2. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress said, ” “I don’t know whether ‘Quantico’ Season 3 would happen but I have locked 3 Hindi films but I am not aware about the dates and when I am going to start it.” Well we can’t wait to see Priyanka work with our very favourite Sheldon Cooper Aka Jim Parsons.