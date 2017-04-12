Priyanka Chopra To Sign A Bollywood project On Her Next Visit To India?

Priyanka Chopra has made a huge name in the west. Recently the Bajirao Mastani actress was voted as the 2nd most beautiful woman of 2016, after popular singer Beyoncé.

Priyanka is currently in the US where she recently wrapped up the shoot of the second season of Quantico and will soon start the promotions of her highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Baywatch.

Before that, the desi girl will be coming back to India for a 10-day trip.

A source close to the actress informed, “Priyanka will be in India by the end of April or first week of May. She’s coming down to complete work commitments and spend time with her family.”

The source further added that Priyanka may even sign a Bollywood film while she is in India. Rumours have it that the 34-year-old actress is in talks with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was featured among the top-paid television actors by a leading magazine. The actress played the central character of Alex Parish in the American television series Quantico for which she won People’s Choice Awards twice in the category of Best Actor.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which was released last year. The film was moderately successful at the box office.

PeeCee is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood debut Baywatch. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a negative role in the movie Baywatch which is set to release in May this year. Baywatch is the film version of the popular 1990s TV series by the same name. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon and also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on 26th May 2017.