Priyanka Chopra Says Queen Rania Of Jordan Is A True Inspiration

Priyanka Chopra met the Queen Rania on the last day of her visit to Jordan and she says it was a privilege and honour to meet her.

Priyanka on Wednesday shared a photograph of herself along with the Queen of Jordan and said that she is a true inspiration.

“I had the privilege and honour of meeting Her Majesty, Queen Rania of Jordan again… This time in Amman. It is amazing to see the full extent of support that the Kingdom of Jordan has provided during the ongoing Syrian refugee crises. The numbers are staggering and overwhelming but the good work continues day after day. Queen Rania is a true inspiration,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

The Mary Kom actress added: “Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent… as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm.”

Priyanka visited Jordan as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She says meeting Queen Rania “further reiterated” her commitment to help children the world over.

“Because every child matters, no matter where they come from,” added Priyanka.

The Baywatch star says she is looking forward to meeting Queen Rania again “at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC next week which we both will be speaking at.”

She added: “Thank you Jordan for the hospitality and I will see you again. To support the work that UNICEF is doing”.

Priyanka was in Jordan to help children uprooted by the civil war in Syria.

A large number of Syrians died or were forced to leave their homes due to the conflict. Since then, a number of Syrians have taken shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.