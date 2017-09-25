Actress Priyanka Chopra hosted the Global Citizen Festival wearing a floral dress and matching boots and shared backstage moments with celebrities like Freida Pinto, Demi Lovato and Lupita Nyong’o.

Clad in a red, white and black floral mini shift dress with thigh high boots in the same print, Priyanka, 35, was excited about the festival. Her long brown hair was worn loose in soft curls and she wore round sunglasses for the event at the Central Park here on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I had the best time hosting Global Citizen. Proud to be a Global Citizen ambassador,” the “Quantico” star posted on her Instagram page.

Before carrying out her duty as a host, Priyanka was seen wearing dark blue jeans and a white T-shirt with the Global Citizen Festival’s logo on it.

Backstage, the actress mixed with fellow celebrity guests including Lupita Nyong’o and Michelle Monaghan, both wearing Global Citizen Festival T-shirts.

Singer Demi Lovato was also backstage, wearing a figure-hugging fuchsia coloured dress.

Joining them was actress Freida Pinto, who also sported a Global Citizen Festival tee. She was flaunting a floral bomber jacket.

Priyanka was also seen posing for photographs with actor Kal Penn, who was dressed in a shark costume.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual one-day music festival held here in an effort to help end poverty and fight inequality.

Included in this year’s line-up are Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Lumineers, The Killers, The Chainsmokers and Pharrell.