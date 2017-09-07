Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival Soiree on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old actress, who was the special guest at the event, looked elegant in a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit. She rocked the ramp and looked elegant.

Pahuna: The Little Visitors, a Sikkimese film produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. The actress was a part of TIFF’s new campaign- Share Her Journey in which she discussed her work and her life outside the industry.

Chopra also applauded TIFF for doing its share to boost opportunities for women in film. Toronto International Film Festival will run from 7th to 17th September. The actress has recently been named a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is also involved in a number of efforts to protect children’s rights and promote the education of girls in India through her charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her Hollywood projects – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?. The actress was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. It was reported that she was in India to finalise the lead actor of Gustakhiyan, which is to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, her mother Madhu Chopra dismissed the reports in an interview where she spoke about why Priyanka Chopra is unable to come on board as co-producer, “Priyanka was no doubt in talks with Bhansali, but the two couldn’t fit their time schedules to discuss the film. The question of co-producing would have come in only at a later stage. As of now, nothing has gone forward,” Madhu reveals.

She also revealed that Priyanka doesn’t co-produce all the films she acts in, “The producer and actor are two different sets of people. This is a mere speculation,” Chopra said as she added that Bhansali was very well capable of going ahead with the project as an independent producer, “He can make it on his own, why will he need a co-producer?”