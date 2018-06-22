Priyanka Chopra Returns Home Along With Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra arrived here early on Friday with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, amid speculation that they are more than just friends.

Priyanka, 35, tried evading the paparazzi at the airport with a black curtain in the backseat maintaining privacy for the passengers. While the cameras could only capture slight glimpses of the two, they were seen later while emerging out of a car.

“I mentioned Nick Jonas coming to Mumbai. Yes, he just did along with Priyanka Chopra as they arrived secretly but they did not do any pictures,” Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani posted on his Instagram page, along with images of the car and the black curtain.

Later, he posted another photograph in which Jonas is seen in a beige t-shirt and jeans, while Priyanka is seen in a high waist peach floral skirt and a black coat, as they came out of a car.

“Welcome to Mumbai Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra,” Bhayani wrote.

The actress, who became popular in American showbiz with a lead role in “Quantico“, has been creating a buzz with her appearances with Jonas, 25.

In December last year, Jonas, while promoting “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, had expressed a desire to visit India.

“I’ve never been (to India). But I’m dying to go and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend a lot about it. Just given me a lot of names of place to go if I go there,” Jonas had said in a statement to IANS.

The statement came after the two had walked on the Met Gala red carpet, making everyone wonder whether they were dating.

Back then, on his relationship with Priyanka, Jonas had said: “We met through a mutual friend who she did ‘Quantico’ with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the Met gala with Ralph Lauren.

“And as strange as it sounds but we couldn’t have planned it. We just had a great time. She’s a lovely person and I’m dying now to go to India.”

At the Met Gala, Priyanka had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

A few days ago, they walked arm in arm at Jonas’ cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

The were also seen together at the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, apart from being seen roaming around on a boat with friends over America’s Memorial Day weekend last month. Priyanka was photographed cuddling up to him in a group photograph while they attended a Dodgers baseball game in New York together in May.