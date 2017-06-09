After commercial success, rave reviews from critics and three national awards for the Marathi comedy-drama, Ventilator released last year, Priyanka Chopra’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures is set to showcase their next offering, Kaay Re Rascalaa!

Directed by I. Giridharan Swamy, Kaay Re Rascalaa marks the debut of actors Gaurav Ghatnekar and Bhagyashree Mote. The cast also includes Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Supriya Pathare and Akshay Kothari. After an emotionally charged Ventilator, Kaay Re Rascalaa promises to be a light hearted, rib-tickling comedy.

The global superstar, who had stepped into production with her Purple Pebble Pictures production house, took to Twitter to share the fun poster of Kaay Re Rascalaa – a family entertainer with a tinge of south flavour – with her fans and followers.

She tweeted, “Full steam ahead on @purplepebblepic’s 2nd Marathi production#KaayReRascala – a hilarious family entertainer releasing July 14 @chopramm5”.

Much hype has followed the announcement of this second Marathi movie and the muhurat held for it in January 2017, given the celebrated success of its antecedent. With no face on the poster, it makes for an intriguing first look, wildly trending on social media sites and spurring curiosity and excitement amongst cine goers.

Duo Rohan-Rohan has lent their music to the movie. The film is bankrolled by Priyanka Chopra and her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Kunickaa Sadanand is the Associate Producer, while Dr. Satyasheel Biradar and Sangeeta Manjrekar are the co-producers of the film.

Kaay Re Rascalaa is set to release on 14th July, 2017.

We will soon also hear about Priyanka’s upcoming Bollywood projects soon since the star recently flew down to the city for the same. Let’s wait and watch for her next announcements.