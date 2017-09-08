It all started off in the year 2000; when a relatively unknown girl from Jamshedpur named ‘Priyanka Chopra’ went onto creating history by bagging the much coveted ‘Miss World’ pageant. What followed after that was Bollywood, brand endorsements, Hollywood and producing regional films, in that order. During her entire journey so far, there has never been a time when the eternally super confident Chopra girl had ever regretted any of her decisions.

Recently, her interview in the latest edition of Vogue magazine had Priyanka Chopra speaking like never before. In the interview, she regretted about being featured in an ad commercial of a skin lightening product (Pond’s, to be specific).

Priyanka Chopra said that she regretted being featured in the aforementioned commercial. In the interview, Priyanka Chopra said, “A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, ‘Oh, poor thing, she’s dark.’ In India, they advertise skin-lightening creams: ‘Your skin’s gonna get lighter in a week.’ I used it when I was very young. Then, when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh shit. What did I do?’ I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone.”

Trending :

Priyanka Chopra added, “So, I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.’ I got out of the contract and never did it again. It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don’t understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did, it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says ‘whitening,’ it’s like, what?”

On the films front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in two Hollywood films titled A Kid Like Jake, co-starring Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer and directed by Silas Howard, and Todd Strauss-Schulson’s rom-com Isn’t It Romantic? featuring Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth.

Watch the ad here: